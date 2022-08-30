IMD records drop in mercury levels, light rain in parts of Delhi today

-
-
Mercury in the national capital fell by a few notches as the minimum temperature on Tuesday settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office has forecast cloudy sky with light rain later in the day.
The city recorded a relative humidity of 82 per cent at 8:30 AM, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 26.9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature stood at 35.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.
Rains lashed parts of Delhi on Monday.
Tuesday's minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius is two notches below normal, the IMD said.
The MeT office has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.
The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to IMD forecast.
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'moderate' (118) category around 9:15 AM, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 12:27 IST