Take a view of full, partial or weekend lockdowns across India in pictures

At least half of India's population is under various types of lockdowns - full, partial or weekend

Coronavirus | COVID-19 | Lockdown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A Firefighter sprays disinfectant to sanitize the area of Hazratganj locality during the lockdown, in Lucknow

A deserted view of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport during coronavirus lockdown, in Kolkata on Saturday

A view of the empty street during a lockdown imposed by the authorities as a preventive measure against the surge in Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Srinagar

A city road wears a deserted look during the weekly two-day complete lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, in Guwahati

Police officials visit and check people at Bhootnath Market during the complete lockdown, in Lucknow

A view of a long queue of cars as UP Police checking curfew pass for the entry in Uttar Pardesh at Delhi UP Border during the weekend lockdown, in Noida on Saturday

A view of a deserted road during the complete lockdown in the state to curb the spread of Coronavirus, in Kolkata

A view of Dal lake in Srinagar

First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 16:47 IST

