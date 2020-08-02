In pics: Streets wear deserted look amid lockdowns in many parts of India

A deserted view of a road after the extension of by the state government to contain disease, in Chennai

Image of Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the until August 5

Fishing boats at the sea shore in Chennai

A view of the deserted market in Uttar Pradesh during weekend lockdown

A deserted view of the road in Srinagar

People gather at a fish market in Chennai

Workers busy in the preparations for Intensive Care Unit ward for patients at Government Jaiprakash Narayan hospital in Bhopal