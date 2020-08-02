In pics: Streets wear deserted look amid lockdowns in many parts of India

A deserted view of a road after the extension of lockdown by the state government to contain coronavirus disease, in Chennai
Image of Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the lockdown until August 5
Fishing boats at the sea shore in Chennai
A view of the deserted market in Uttar Pradesh during weekend lockdown
A deserted view of the road in Srinagar
People gather at a fish market in Chennai
Workers busy in the preparations for Intensive Care Unit ward for Covid-19 patients at Government Jaiprakash Narayan hospital in Bhopal
