JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

World's highest rail bridge in J&K's Chenab to be ready by next year
Business Standard

In pics: Streets wear deserted look amid lockdowns in many parts of India

Several states including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Mizoram have extended their lockdown till August 31, while Uttar Pradesh has imposed weekend lockdowns to curb the rising spread of the virus

Topics
COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Lockdown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A deserted view of a road after the extension of lockdown by the state government to contain coronavirus disease, in Chennai

A deserted view of a road after the extension of lockdown by the state government to contain coronavirus disease, in Chennai
1 / 7
 

 

Image of Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the lockdown until August 5

Image of Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the lockdown until August 5
2 / 7
 

 

Fishing boats at the sea shore in Chennai

Fishing boats at the sea shore in Chennai
3 / 7
 

 

A view of the deserted market in Uttar Pradesh during weekend lockdown

A view of the deserted market in Uttar Pradesh during weekend lockdown
4 / 7
 

 

A deserted view of the road in Srinagar

A deserted view of the road in Srinagar
5 / 7
 

 

People gather at a fish market in Chennai

People gather at a fish market in Chennai
6 / 7
 

 

Workers busy in the preparations for Intensive Care Unit ward for Covid-19 patients at Government Jaiprakash Narayan hospital in Bhopal

Workers busy in the preparations for Intensive Care Unit ward for Covid-19 patients at Government Jaiprakash Narayan hospital in Bhopal
7 / 7
 

 


First Published: Sun, August 02 2020. 15:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU