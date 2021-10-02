India a major attraction at Dubai Expo 2020, says Piyush Goyal

Expressing his happiness over Expo 2020, Union Minister of Commerce said that India is going to be a major attraction at the expo.

"Yesterday we saw a fantastic inauguration of Expo 2020, and I m very delighted that India is going to be a major attraction at Expo 2020," Goyal said while addressing a press briefing here.

He complimented "all the people who have worked very hard to make this happen."

"I would like to once again thank the leadership of the UAE, more particularly his highness the prime minister and vice president, my good friend the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and the entire leadership of the UAE, for all the wonderful support and encouragement we got to make this day happen," he added.

Coinciding with India's celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Dubai Expo 2020 is a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months.

Earlier on Friday, Goyal inaugurated the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Among the 192 participating countries, India has the biggest pavilion in the expo. Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this six-month-long expo, which will end on March 31, 2022.

The India Pavilion features an innovative kinetic facade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis.

It represents the theme of 'India on the move' and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation.

A large number of Indian conglomerates and global companies are also participating. India's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai primarily focuses on presenting unlimited opportunities for the global community to participate in the country's growth story, and benefit from it.

