Gandhi jayanti: Bapu's principles give strength to millions, says PM Modi

Paying tribute to on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister on Saturday said Bapu's principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. "Tributes to the Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary. I bow to respected Bapu on The life and ideals of Pujya Bapu will continue to inspire every generation of the country to walk on the path of duty. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions, " tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

