India logs 25,467 new Covid-19 cases; active cases decline to 3,19,551

-
ALSO READ
India reports 38,667 new coronavirus cases, 478 fresh fatalities
With 24,882 cases, India records highest single-day spike so far this year
India records 25,320 fresh Covid cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Spike in fresh Covid-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
India's struggle to track new Covid-19 variants could worsen the crisis
-
India added 25,467 new COVID-19 cases, while the active cases declined to 3,19,551, comprising 0.98 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,24,74,773.
The death toll has climbed to 4,35,110 with 354 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The active cases were the lowest in 156 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.68 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.
A reduction of 14373 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.
Also, 16,47,526 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 50,93,91,792.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 28 days.
The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 60 days, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,17,20,112, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.
Cumulatively, 58.89 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Tuesday morning.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU