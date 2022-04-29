India on way to reach $300 bn worth electronic goods production: Vaishnaw

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 Semi-Final Live Streaming: When & Where to watch on TV and online
PKL Semi-final 2021 Live: Delhi win 2nd semi, will face Patna in the Final
Things moving on track as per schedule for 5G launch: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Enough demand in India to take care of 5-6 fab plants: Ashwini Vaishnaw
No plan to privatise railways, need to accept latest tech: Ashwini Vaishnaw
-
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the country is already manufacturing electronic goods worth USD 76 billion and is on the way to reaching USD 300 billion.
He also said developing a semiconductor industry is not a sprint but a marathon and that the government is for it.
"We are already USD 76 billion in electronics manufacturing and are on the way to USD 300 billion. The way smartphone usage and the 5G industry is growing, it's going to see a very high growth for semiconductors in the coming years, Vaishnaw, who holds the Electronics and Communication as well as the Railways portfolio, said at the inaugural session of the Semicon India-2022 here.
About developing a semiconductor industry, he said, "we are prepared for the pursuance required. We are prepared for the sincere partnership between industry, government, academia and research, which is required for the sustained development of the semiconductor industry."
Noting the many countries are offering incentives to the semiconductor industries, the Union Minister said India has offered a substantial incentive.
"But the big differentiator is that we are committed to create and augment our talent pool by 85,000 semiconductor professionals over the next 10 years. We have also tied up with global institutions," the minister explained.
Almost 100 academic institutions and R&D institutions have been roped in to raise 5,000 professionals in research, 30,000 engineers and 50,000 at the lower level, Vaishnaw said.
"This is our commitment to augment our talent riding on the sincerity of our execution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hallmark in his entire public life is whatever he promises, he delivers. And his team is here with you committed to participate in your journey, committed to make the difference that is needed in this world, committed to make a very reliable supply chain in all this uncertain time of geopolitical uncertainty," the Union Minister told the industry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU