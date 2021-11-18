India records 11,919 cases of Covid-19, 470 fatalities in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
IND vs NZ WTC final toss: New Zealand wins toss and asks India to bat first
-
With 11,919 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 3,44,78,517, while the number of active cases has gone up to 1,28,762, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.
The death toll due to the viral disease has shot up to 4,64,623 with 470 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.
The daily rise in the number of coronavirus cases has been below 20,000 for 41 straight days now and less than 50,000 fresh cases have been reported for 144 consecutive days.
The number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 1,28,762, accounting for 0.37 per cent of the total caseload, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.28 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.
An increase of 207 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 45 days.
The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.94 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 55 days, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 3,38,85,132, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.
The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country under the nationwide Covid inoculation drive has exceeded 114.46 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU