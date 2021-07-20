India's US envoy Sandhu visits Dalip Singh Saund Post Office in California

-
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the Dalip Singh Saund Post Office, named after the first Indian-American lawmaker, during his recent visit to California.
This is probably the first time that an Indian Ambassador has visited the post office named after Saund, who was elected to the House of Representatives thrice from 1956 to 1962. The post office was named after him after the then President George Bush signed a bill in this regard into law on July 21, 2005.
During his visit to California last week, Sandhu interacted with the Indian American community leaders.
He also held meetings with top US lawmakers from the region, including Scott Peters, who serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Committee on Small Business; Darrell Issa, who is a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs - Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa and Subcommittee on Terrorism, Nonproliferation, and Trade; and Mike Levin, member of the Hispanic and Progressive Caucus and House Committee on Natural Resources Committee on Veterans Affairs Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.
Sandhu visited Los Angeles and San Diego. He had engagements with the community, members of the US Congress and at the University of California.
He interacted with the Indian community leaders onboard the historic Star of India ship in the Maritime Museum of San Diego. Built in 1863, Star of India is the world's oldest active sailing ship.
In his remarks, the ambassador said the US has come out in an overwhelming manner to offer support to India during the COVID-19 crisis. He also praised the role of the Indian diaspora during this difficult time.
"Every bit that you do has been key to saving a life in India, making an actual difference to someone's life. Community has always been a strong pillar, (as has been) seen it in the past, too, to maintain the strong connection with India," he said.
