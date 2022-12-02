India's young fashion stalwarts Kunal Rawal, Ekaya Banaras collaborate

Men's wear couturier Kunal Rawal and luxury handloom brand, Ekaya Banaras, come together in a unique collaboration. Two of India's young fashion stalwarts have amalgamated their design sensibilities to create a new aesthetic language in luxury occasion wear for men.

The designer has, for the first time, used brocade combined with his signature structured and flowing silhouettes to create a splendid festive collection. The collection celebrates brocades produced by the artisans at Ekaya and places them in Kunal's signature design aesthetic of classic yet fun menswear pieces.

The meticulously crafted collection is the result of each step being carried out with utmost love - from the couturier and the expert craftspeople - while staying true to the goal of being a modern ode to our grand old Indian traditions of hand-crafted textiles and couture. This collection has been painstakingly designed over a period of a year to ensure that every piece is unique, and festive and celebrates traditions with a twist of the contemporary.

A true confluence of expert weaving and Rawal's signature motifs and hand embroidery, every garment in this collection joyfully brings alive the festive mood with colours ranging from ivory, beige, and dark wine to blush pinks and cobalt blue, colours that span across day celebrations and evening wear. Kunal's signature motifs of the BOM Arrow, cactus, and a new rendition of the much-loved geometric designs - all have been thoughtfully captured in the weaves that celebrate this season with classic zari embroidery.

The immense detailing in each garment will take astound the viewer and the collection is bound to flatter all body types and is gender fluid and just the right mix of couture and festive regale.

The garments also provide unrivaled versatility and wearability - the hallmarks of Rawal's design values - allowing the wearer to dress it up or down easily and transition between day and night seamlessly. This exclusive collection features jackets, kurtas, kurta shirts, dhotis, and layered ensembles perfect for festive celebrations of any kind.

Kunal Rawal said, "I'm so excited to be a part of the menswear evolution in India. With the boundaries around what men can wear being erased, it felt like the perfect time to take Ekaya's exquisite handloom brocades, a textile rarely ever used for men, and combine it with my own design aesthetic. I have designed this collection keeping in mind the many different personalities and preferences of all the men I know, and I hope that everyone will find something in it that they love."

"The key catalyst behind this collaboration between Ekaya Banaras and Kunal Rawal was the synergy and values, which the two design houses stand for. Born out of love for the ancient Indian tradition of hand-crafted textiles, this creative partnership brings two worlds together, which haven't collided before. The surprising element of this artistic association is the fact that it's so harmonious and organic. In this process of sharing our design canvas together, Ekaya Banaras and Kunal Rawal have experienced and enriched each other - partaking in the technical and artisan skill sets. I'm thrilled to see how we have amalgamated our knowledge of brocade textiles in Kunal's realm of contemporary menswear," added Palak Shah, CEO, of Ekaya.

The collection will be available at all Kunal Rawal & Ekaya stores across the country, ranging from INR 30,000 - INR 4,00,000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)