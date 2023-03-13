JUST IN
Oscars 2023 full winner list: Naatu Naatu bags Best Original song award
Business Standard

IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency

An IndiGo flight from the national capital to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency onboard, the airline said on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

(Agencies/File photos)
(Agencies/File photos)

An IndiGo flight from the national capital to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency onboard, the airline said on Monday.

According to a statement, the flight 6E-1736 was diverted due to the medical emergency but "unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team.

The flight was operating from Delhi to Doha in Qatar and was diverted to Karachi in Pakistan.

The airline said it was making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

"We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones," IndiGo said in the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 11:04 IST

