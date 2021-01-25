Israel reports 3,155 new Covid-19 cases, 66 deaths; tally at 596,733

-

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,155 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the country to 596,733.
The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 4,392 after 66 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 1,171 to 1,181, out of 1,861 hospitalized patients.
The total recoveries rose to 522,368, with 9,899 newly recovered cases, while the active cases decreased to 69,973.
According to the ministry, the number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 2.55 million, or 27.4 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.
Earlier on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the number of active coronavirus cases among Israeli soldiers reached 1,975.
This is the highest morbidity figure in the Israeli army since the pandemic outbreak in the country in late February 2020.
