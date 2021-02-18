Jaishankar to participate in virtual Quad ministerial meeting today

-
ALSO READ
Biden admin sees Quad as foundation to build on Indo-Pacific policy
Quad seeks to establish, promote, secure Indo-Pacific: Trump administration
US: Secy of State Blinken to hold 'Quad' meet with Australia, India, Japan
Quad nations to boost coordination to counter China in Indo-Pacific
'Quad' nations ready to work with others for free, open Indo-Pacific: US
-
External Affairs S. Jaishankar is to participate on Thursday in a virtual ministerial meeting of the Quad, according to the State Department.
The discussions between Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Foreign Ministers Marise Payne of Australia and Toshimitsu Motegi Japan "is critical to advancing our shared goals of free and open Indo-Pacific and rising to the defining challenges of our time", State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.
He said that "coordinating our efforts like Covid-19 response, as well as climate change", will also figure in their discussions, he said.
This meeting and another scheduled to Thursday between Blinken, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian makes "clear that the United States values, our alliances and work with our partners and friends around the world to pursue common interests across the world", Price added.
President Joe Biden has reiterated the US commitment to developing the Indo-Pacific as a bulwark against China's growing aggressiveness in the region.
The region became the focus of US strategic interest under former President Donald Trump who brought the threat from China to the countries in the region and to Washington's global interests to the fore.
The Quad was revived in 2017 as the US pushed cooperation among the regional democracies to meet the China challenge.
Price mentioning cooperation in Covid-19 response and climate change indicates an interest in solidifying the Quad as a group with a broader regional agenda.
India is already providing Covid-19 vaccines to countries in the Indo-Pacific region.
At a separate briefing at the Pentagon, Defence Department Spokesperson John Kirby also emphasised the importance the US gave to defence ties with India.
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin considers India "a critical partner, especially when you consider all the challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. And what I can tell you, plainly is that the Secretary is prioritising this relationship wants to see it continue to grow and develop and to get stronger", he said.
Biden has made China the principal adversary of America, saying earlier this month that Washington will "take on directly the challenges posed".
Later during a call he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "agreed to continuing close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity, and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad", the White House said.
Since Biden assumed the presidency, officials the two countries dealing with defence and foreign policy have discussed the Indo-Pacific cooperation in phone conversations.
Blinken and Jaishanker have held two phone conversations.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austing, and National Security Advisers Ajit Doval of India and Jake Sullivan of the US have also talked.
(Arul Louis can be reached at arul.l@ians.in and followed on Twitter at @arulouis)
--IANS
al/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU