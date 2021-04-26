Jammu and Kashmir records 25 Covid fatalities, 2,135 fresh cases

-
Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded the highest single-day spike of 25 fatalities, taking the toll to 2,172, while 2,135 fresh cases pushed the tally to 1,62,868, officials said.
Out of the fresh cases, 791 were from the Jammu division and 1,344 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.
Srinagar district recorded the highest of 632 cases, followed by 472 in Jammu district and 139 in Kulgam district. Baramulla and Budgam districts also reported fresh cases in excess of 130.
Of the 139 cases detected in Kulgam, 110 were migrant labourers who were headed to Ladakh. They were putting up in a hotel at Qazigund, the officials said.
The number of active cases has now crossed 20,000-mark and reached 20,601 in the Union Territory, while 1,40,117 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,172 as 25 new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.
