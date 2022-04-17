Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off 1st Keshod-Mumbai 'tourism booster' flight

-
ALSO READ
Aviation Ministry's role doesn't end with Air India: Jyotiraditya Scindia
UDAN has helped increase number of air routes, says Scindia
Policy on cards to expand air connectivity to far-flung areas, says Scindia
First direct flight between Gorakhpur-Varanasi under UDAN-RCS flagged-off
Will resumption of overseas flights revive fortunes of aviation sector?
-
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday flagged off the first flight between Gujarat's Keshod in the Junagadh district and Mumbai under the Centre's 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN)' programme and said that the air connectivity will give a boost to tourism in the area and also accelerate further development of the state.
Speaking to reporters, Scindia said, "We believe that with this flight connectivity, the availability of commutation facilities will help attract more passengers here which would lead to an increase in business and tourism. This would help in furthering the development of Gujarat."
The Union Minister also announced two new greenfield airports at Hirasar and Dholera.
Gujarat is heading for the Assembly elections later this year.
"We have given five new flights to Gujarat - from Ahmedabad to Amritsar, Ranchi, Agra, from Porbandar to Mumbai and from Rajkot to Mumbai. Two new greenfield airports will also be established in Hirasar at a cost of Rs 1405 crore and Dholera which will cost Rs 1305 crore," he said.
Lauding the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's UDAN programme, Scindia said that it will open new dimensions of regional prosperity with tourism and trade.
"As per the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the direct flight between Keshod-Mumbai under UDAN was inaugurated today in the presence of Chief Minister of Gujarat @Bhupendrapbjp ji. It will open new dimensions of regional prosperity with tourism and trade. Congratulations to the people of the area," the Union Minister tweeted.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU