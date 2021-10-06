Karnataka coronavirus update: 523 new Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths

logged 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,79,331 and the toll to 37,854.

The day also saw 621 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,29,629.

Bengaluru Urban topped the list in number of infections with 205, as the city saw 230 discharges and two deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is 11,819.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.39 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.72 per cent.

Out of nine deaths reported on Wednesday five were from Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban reported two and Dakshina Kannada and Tumakuru, one each.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 205, Mysuru 62, Hassan 50, Dakshina Kannada 43, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,47,664, followed by Mysuru 1,78,298 and Tumakuru 1,20,357.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,23,916, followed by Mysuru 1,75,388 and Tumakuru 1,18,896.

Cumulatively a total of 4,83,39,815 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,31,898 were on Wednesday alone.

