Karnataka govt releases Rs 300 crore to manage floods in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
Flood situation worsens in Assam, neighbouring states amid incessant rains
Two labourers die as heavy rains lash Bengaluru, many houses flooded
Assam floods: 9 die in last 24 hours, CM Sarma holds review meeting
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakh for Assam flood relief: Official
Maharashtra: Flood situation grim in parts of Wardha due to rainfall
-
As torrential downpour continues to create havoc in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday night said the government has decided to release Rs 300 crore to manage the flood situation in the city.
The chief minister chaired a meeting with senior ministers and officials in the night to take stock of the rain and flood situation in the state, especially the capital city, and the damages caused.
The state government has decided to release Rs 600 crore to manage the rain and flood situation across the state. T0 restore damaged infrastructure like roads, electric poles, transformers, schools etc, Rs 300 crore has been kept for Bengaluru alone, Bommai said.
He also pointed out that Rs 664 is already available with deputy commissioners of various districts, while separate Rs 500 crore has already been sanctioned for building infrastructure.
A total of Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated for construction of storm water drains in Bengaluru, Bommai said, adding the work will begin once the water recedes.
The chief minister said it has been decided to have one more company of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) exclusively for Bengaluru and Rs 9.50 crore is being released for boats and other equipment for it.
At the state-level, two more companies of the SDRF will be set up in the days to come, he added.
Bommai said from September 1-5, some parts of the city have received 150 percent more than normal rainfall, while Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K R Puram zones received 307 per cent more than normal rains.
This is the highest rainfall in the last 32 years (1992-93), he said, adding 164 lakes in Bengaluru have filled up with water.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 08:25 IST