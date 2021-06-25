Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Ayesha Sulthana in sedition case

-
ALSO READ
Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk files anticipatory bail plea in Delhi court
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
MNM manifesto: Kamal assures income for women by developing their skills
-
The Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Lakshadweep filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana in a sedition case registered against her by the Kavaratti police.
A case was registered on June 9 under section 124-A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of IPC on the basis of a petition lodged by a political leader hailing from Kavaratti.
Granting bail, Justice Ashok Menon said there was no apparent indication in her statement, which amounts to imputations or assertions prejudicial to the national interest, nor does it propagate any class of persons against another group of persons.
The court said in the event of her arrest, she shall be released on bail on execution of bond for Rs 50,000 with two solvent sureties each for like amount to the satisfaction of the officer arresting her.
Following the registration of the FIR in Lakshadweep, Sulthana had approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail.
Last week, the high court had granted her interim anticipatory bail for a week, while reserving orders on her anticipatory bail application.
The court had directed her to comply with the notice given by Kavaratti police to appear before them for interrogation on June 20 in connection with the case.
The court had ordered that she be granted interim anticipatory bail if she is arrested.
The allegation is that the filmmaker, while participating in a debate telecast by a Malayalam news channel on June 7, had said the Centre used biological weapons against the people of Lakshadweep.
When the anticipatory bail plea came up, her counsel had submitted that Sulthana had clarified her remarks later and tendered an apology for making the statement.
Sulthana submitted that she never realised that usage of the word bio-weapon is an offence and the remark was made not intending to create hatred in the minds of the people.
She said she was ready to appear before police for questioning but sought protection from arrest.
Opposing her anticipatory bail plea, Lakshadweep administration had said Sulthana promoted separatism and communalism even in the minds of school children by making such a statement.
Sulthana was interrogated by the Kavaratti police on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday in connection with the case.
Emerging from the police station at Kavaratti, after nearly a three-hour long interrogation on Thursday, Sulthana had claimed, "Everything is over.I am told that I can go back to Kochi.I will reach Kochi tomorrow or a day after.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU