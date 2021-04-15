Kerala reports 8,126 fresh coronavirus infections, 20 fatalities

-
Kerala added 8,126 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths on Thursday, taking the infection count to 11,97,301 and the toll to 4,856.
A total of 2,700 people recuperated from the disease today, pushing the cumulative tally to 11,28,475.
There are now 63,650 people under treatment and 1,94,808 under observation out of which 8,915 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
State health minister K K Shailaja said 60,900 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 13.34 per cent.
Till now, 1,40,13,857 samples have been tested in the state.
Ernakulam recorded 1,267 new cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 800 and Kottayam 751.
Out of those found infected today, 238 reached the state from outside, while 7,226contracted the disease from their contact. "The source of infection of 642 are yet to be traced and 20 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.
Currently, there are 426 hotspots in the state.
