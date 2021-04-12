Kerala sees 5,692 fresh Covid-19 cases, records 11 deaths today

reported 5,692



fresh COVID-19 cases, including one from the U.K., and 11 related deaths on Monday, taking the total affected to 11.72 lakh and the toll to 4,794, health minister K K Shailaja said.

As many as 2,474 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,20,174,



The Minister a total of 45,417 samples were tested on Monday, taking the overall number to 1,38,14,258, she said in a release.

The test positivity rate stood at 12. 53 per cent.

One person who arrived in the state from the United Kingdom was found to be infected with the virus, taking the total number of affected persons from that country to 104.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of 1,010 cases, followed by Ernakulam with 779 and Malappuram with 612.

Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram recorded 536 and 505 cases respectively.

"Out of those found infected today, 188 reached the state from outside, while 5,088 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 393 are yet to be traced.

Twenty three health workers are also among the infected," the Minister said in a release.

Currently, there are 47,596 under treatment in the state.

A total of 1,75,856 people are under observation, out of which 7,029 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

On Monday 12 new regions were categorized as hot spots, taking the total to 403.

