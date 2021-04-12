Nagpur sees 5,661 new coronavirus cases, 69 deaths, 3,247 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Nagpur



increased by 5,661 on Monday to reach 2,84,217, while the day also saw 69 deaths and 3,247 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district is 5,838 and the recovery count stands at 2,20,560, leaving it with an active caseload of 57,819, he added.

With 17,047 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in went up to 18,44,291, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)