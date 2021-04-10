Kerala sees 6,194 Covid cases, toll crosses 4,700 with 17 more deaths

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi records 4,067 new cases, positivity rate at 4.78%
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
Covid LIVE: Delhi sees 7,897 cases in a day; positivity rate zooms past 10%
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala reports 6,843 new cases, 4,439 in Karnataka
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
-
Kerala continued to witness a steep surge in COVID-19 cases with 6,194 cases being reported on Saturday as the active cases crossed 39,000 and the toll mounted to 4,767 with 17 more deaths.
As many as 2,584 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,115,342.
The total caseload has soared to 11,60,204 and 39,778 are undergoing treatment for the infection,according to a government release.
As many as 1,64,894 people are under observation in various districts, including 5,906 in hospitals.
In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 61,957 samples were tested and the test positivity rate rose to 10 per cent, the release said.
So far, 1,37,03,838 samples have been sent for testing.
Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases --977- today, followed by Kozhikode 791, Thiruvananthapuram 550, Malappuram549 and Thrissur 530.
The release said 23 health workers were among those who tested positive today.
Of the fresh cases, 171 had come from outside the state and 5,596 were infected through contact.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU