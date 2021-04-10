Kerala sees 6,194 Covid cases, toll crosses 4,700 with 17 more deaths

continued to witness a steep surge in COVID-19 cases with 6,194 cases being reported on Saturday as the active cases crossed 39,000 and the toll mounted to 4,767 with 17 more deaths.

As many as 2,584 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,115,342.

The total caseload has soared to 11,60,204 and 39,778 are undergoing treatment for the infection,according to a government release.

As many as 1,64,894 people are under observation in various districts, including 5,906 in hospitals.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 61,957 samples were tested and the test positivity rate rose to 10 per cent, the release said.

So far, 1,37,03,838 samples have been sent for testing.

Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases --977- today, followed by Kozhikode 791, Thiruvananthapuram 550, Malappuram549 and Thrissur 530.

The release said 23 health workers were among those who tested positive today.

Of the fresh cases, 171 had come from outside the state and 5,596 were infected through contact.

