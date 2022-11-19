JUST IN
Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Rinda has died in Pak: Punjab Police sources
Need to learn to trust district judiciary, says CJI D Y Chandrachud
Rijiju disapproves of protests by lawyers over collegium recommendations
Bihar CM to be gheraoed if he fails to fulfil job promise: Prashant Kishor
Delhi's air quality 'poor'; min temp of 9 deg C, lowest of season so far
Odisha withdraws all Covid restrictions over substantial decline in cases
BJP's criticism shows Bharat Jodo Yatra is a success, says Congress
Defamers of Gujarat should not find place in state: PM Modi in Valsad rally
Families of ones who died in farmer protests yet to be compensated: Rahul
Eight new measles cases in Mumbai, takes total tally this year to 84
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Need to learn to trust district judiciary, says CJI D Y Chandrachud
Business Standard

Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Rinda has died in Pak: Punjab Police sources

Rinda, a member of the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International, had been taking the help of local gangsters to carry out anti-national activities here and was believed to be in Pakistan

Topics
Khalistan movement | Khalistan issue | Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

crime, police

Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda, who was involved in various terror cases, including the RPG attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in May, is learnt to have died in Pakistan, sources in the state police said on Saturday.

Though the cause of his death was not immediately known, the sources said he was admitted to a hospital in Lahore.

Rinda, a member of the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International, had been taking the help of local gangsters to carry out anti-national activities here and was believed to be in Pakistan.

His name had figured in the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in May this year. He was also charge sheeted in a case related to seizure of arms and explosives from a vehicle in Haryana in the same month.

The 35-year-old's involvement was also detected in a hand-grenade attack at the crime investigation agency office in Nawanshahr last November.

Rinda was seen as the main link between gangsters and Pakistani-based terror groups and was described as a threat to national security by the investigating agencies as he was involved in large-scale cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons.

He was a "most-wanted 'A' plus category" gangster in Punjab and also wanted in many cases in Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Haryana and West Bengal, among other places.

Rinda had migrated from Sarhali village in Tarn Taran district in Punjab many years ago to Nanded in Maharashtra, according to police sources.

He entered the world of crime in 2008 when he allegedly killed man due to personal enmity in Tarn Taran. Rinda was also involved in the killing of Satnam Singh, the sarpanch of Hoshiarpur in Chandigarh in a sensational broad day light incident.

He along with his gang committed murders, dacoities and extortions and he is an absconder and wanted in at least 30 known criminal cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Khalistan movement

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 23:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU