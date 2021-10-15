Maharashtra coronavirus update: 2,149 new Covid-19 cases, 29 deaths

After an uptick in new cases in the last four days, on Friday reported slightly fewer infections at 2,149.

As many as 29 COVID-19 patients died in the state during the day, while 1,898 patients were discharged from hospitals, said a health official.

The state's caseload increased to 65,88,429 and death toll reached 1,39,734, he said.

As many as 1,898 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the count of recovered cases to 64,15,316.

now has 29,782 active cases.

There are 2,27,467 people in home quarantine and another 1,002 in institutional quarantine.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,08,09,054 after 2,62,482 samples were examined in the last 24 hours.

Among districts, Mumbai reported the highest 480 new infections and five deaths, taking the state capital's caseload to 7,50,974, and death toll to 16,177.

Of the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 862 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, followed by 550 from the Pune region.

The Nashik region reported 484 new cases, Kolhapur 149, Latur 56, Aurangabad 34, Akola nine and Nagpur region five new infections.

Highest 10 fatalities were reported from the Nashik region, followed by seven fatalities from the Pune region.

The Mumbai region reported six deaths, Kolhapur four and Akola and Latur regions one death each. Aurangabad and Nagpur regions reported no new fatalities.

Pune city reported 94 new infections but no deaths.

Coronavirus figures of are as follows: Total cases 65,88,429; New cases 2,149; Total deaths 1,39,734; Recoveries 64,15,316; Active cases 29,782, Total tests 6,08,09,054.

