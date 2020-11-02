Maharashtra: Thane reports 608 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

-
The COVID-19 tally in Thane
district of Maharashtra rose to 2,12,129 with the addition of 608 new cases, an official said on Monday.
The district also reported 10 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the toll to 5,352, he said.
Out of the total coronavirus cases in the district, Kalyan town has reported the maximum number at 50,193, followed by Thane city-46,839, Navi Mumbai-44,666 and Mira Bhayander-22,677, the official said.
Among the fatalities, Thane city has till now recorded 1,152 deaths, Kalyan-1,005, Navi Mumbai-905 and Mira Bhayander-721.
The civic limits of Bhiwandi, Ambernath and Badlapur, and Thane rural did not report any COVID-19 death on Sunday, the official said.
As of now, there are 9,342 active cases in the district, while 1,97,435 patients have recovered, he said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 93.07 per cent, while the death rate is 2.52 per cent, he said.
The active cases comprise 4.40 per cent of the total cases reported in the district, he added.
An official from neighbouring Palghar said the district has so far reported 40,935 coronavirus cases and 973 deaths due to the infection.
