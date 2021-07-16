Many vaccination centres have closed due to shortage of doses: Akhilesh

-
Many inoculation centres in Uttar Pradesh have shut down due to shortage of vaccine doses and people are wandering in search of vaccines, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday.
"The BJP government is saying that vaccination is a shield against COVID-19. But the situation is that many vaccination centres in the state have been closed, and the youth and elderly people are wandering to get a vaccine dose," he said in a party statement.
"In Lucknow, the centres which are open do not have enough doses of the vaccine," Yadav added.
He further alleged that the current regime was spreading lies while the truth was being hidden.
"The hollow slogan of development is being used to hide failures. The BJP is only putting its stamp on projects initiated by the previous SP government," Yadav said.
When people were not getting beds, oxygen and medicines and were dying during the second wave of COVID-19, the chief minister and his team were busy issuing statements, the SP chief claimed.
"Instead of helping, they only gave assurances," he said, adding that the BJP is making Uttar Pradesh a "bimaru (sick)" state.
The BJP has now realised that it can do its politics only by spreading hatred in the society, Yadav claimed.
