Meghalaya bars entry of travellers from UK amid concerns of virus mutation

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
India is key for global access to a coronavirus vaccine - here's why
Chinese coronavirus vaccine produces immune response in phase two trial
Gujarat coronavirus update: Positive tally 225,304, death toll 4,148
Assam reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases, state tally jumps to 87,908
-
Amid concerns over the
detection of a mutated and more infectious strain of COVID-19 in the UK, the Meghalaya government has barred the entry of individuals from the European country into the state.
The government has also urged people who have recently returned from Britain or transited through the country to stay in isolation and inform the government about their travel history, according to an official order.
"Tourists coming from the UK are prohibited from entering the state with immediate effect in view of the (detection of) a new highly infectious COVID-19 strain.
"All entrants to the state (who have come) from or transited through the UK in the past 4 weeks (from 25th November to 23rd December 2020) are required to declare their travel history (of past 14 days) to the surveillance units in the state and undergo RT-PCR test," Chief Secretary MS Rao said in the order issued on Wednesday.
He requested people to wear masks while stepping out of homes and abide by other COVID-19 protocols.
Sampath Kumar, the commissioner and secretary in- charge of the health department, said that those with travel history to the UK would be put under quarantine in a separate isolation unit.
"If they test negative for the infection, they would have to undergo seven-day institutional quarantine, followed by another seven days of home quarantine," Kumar said, adding that district surveillance officers would be monitoring them.
Official sources said five people with recent travel history to the UK have been detected in the state so far, and health workers are currently attending to them.
Meghalaya has recorded 13,298 cases of COVID-19 so far, of which 135 have succumbed to the disease.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU