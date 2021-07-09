Mexico's third Covid wave concentrated among youngsters: President

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the third wave of the pandemic in the country is mainly concentrated amongst the younger population, but with a low death rate.

Addressing a press briefing here on Thursday, the President explained that youngsters have shown that they have more "resistance" to Covid-19, while the vaccination campaign which began in December 2020 is working among older adults, reports Xinhua news agency.

"With these surges in some states, there are more infections among young people. This is the phenomenon taking place in the country," Lopez Obrador told journalists at the National Palace in City.

"Fortunately, we don't have an increase in deaths because we have made progress in vaccination, so it helps a lot to get vaccinated, especially among the elderly," he added.

The national vaccination campaign is currently focused on people between 30 and 39 years of age.

Till date, the country has administered 45,898,210 vaccine doses, according to figures by the World health Organization.

has so far registered 2,558,369 Covid-19 cases and 234,192 deaths.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)