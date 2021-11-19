Mixed reaction by netizens to govt's decision of repealing farm laws

Some hailed the Union government's decision of repealing the farm laws as a "victory" of farmers and others called it a "slap" on reforms. The divided reactions of people over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Friday came fast and thick on Twitter.

After over a year of agitation by farmers against the contentious agri laws, the prime minister announced his government has decided to repeal the three legislations.

Be it memes, recent videos of celebrations by farmers or the not-so-recent photographs of them being lathi-charged by the security forces at protest sites, Twitteratis shared everything -- the good, best and ugly -- of the almost year-long struggle by farmers.

"I think this should function as a clarifying moment for many who do not believe (but want to, perhaps) in protests. It works, but it takes a lot. The farmers protested for a year -- the mobilisation must have taken longer. So many losses. So much respect," tweeted Barathi.

"Today, not just the Modi government but all of India should bow down before our farmers for the lessons they have taught us. They have taught the central government an important lesson in humility. They have taught India the power of dissent and resilience. This is their victory," tweeted Rohini Singh.

"What great news was received today on day of light. All three laws were repealed. More than 700 farmers were martyred. His martyrdom will be immortal. The coming generations will remember how farmers of this country put their lives on line to save agriculture and farmers. I salute farmers of my heart," tweeted Vijai Kumar Tandon.

The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with the farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claim they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

Nearly 700 farmers have been martyred in this struggle, according to Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the laws.

Some, though happy with Modi's decision, didn't shy away from questioning the reason behind this change of policy of the ruling dispensation and even attributed it to the Assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh next year.

"It is not as if Modi has felt compassion for farmers. It is a cold and calculated move by Modi in view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh and Punjab elections," tweeted Mohit Malhotra.

"Government thinks it's a smart move; but do we look like brainless idiots? Just before the Uttar Pradesh and Punjab elections so people will forget them. But we won't forget what you did to the farmers for the last one year," tweeted Dr Deepan.

According to political observers, Modi's announcement on repealing the Centre's three farm laws is expected to help the BJP put up a fight in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. The party has not been able to campaign for the polls so far because of the farmers' opposition to its leaders in Punjab.

BJP can now also look forward to the possibility of a tie-up with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's new party.

But not in the mood of hair-splitting or zeroing into the government's intention, a good majority of people were plainly unhappy with the rollback of the laws and called it a "loss" of both -- the government and farmers.

"Farm law repeal is a slap on the face of reforms. Brokers, not farmers, have won. Narendra Modi has lost," tweeted Monika Halan.

"The really sad part of farm law repeal is that the farmers of two states are able to undermine the farmers of the rest of country. The majority is unable to speak loudly enough. Not to speak of the interest of all the farm produce consumers. That's really sad," tweeted Parth J Shah.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the aegis of various farmers unions have been protesting at the borders of the capital since November 26 last year demanding repeal of the three farm laws.

"#FarmLawsRepealed Loss for both government and farmers. Government failed to reform an industry which has outlived its utility, should have gone for deliberate discussion instead of passing it as ordinance. These three laws will remain as unrealised gains," tweeted Ansh Chaurasia.

Farmers have been demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee the minimum support price for crops.

The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while the protesters claim they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the laws.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)