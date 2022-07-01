Monsoon arrives in Rajasthan; Lawan gets highest rainfall at 100 mm

-
Monsoon arrived in Rajasthan on Thursday, eight days after the normal onset date.
During the last 24 hours, heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Bhatarpur, Dausa, Alwar, Baran and Jaipur districts of east Rajasthan. The highest rainfall was recorded in Lawan of Dausa at 100 mm.
Director of Jaipur Meteorological Centre, Radheshyam Sharma said usually monsoon enters Rajasthan from Kota and Udaipur divisions of south eastern parts, but this time it has entered from Alwar, Kota and Bharatpur in eastern Rajasthan and not from south Rajasthan.
Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon into some more parts of the state in the next 24 to 48 hours, he said.
According to the meteorological department, during the last 24 hours, 85 mm rainfall was recorded in Shahpura in Jaipur, 85 mm in Bansur of Alwar, 73 mm in Malkheda, 69mm in Shahbad, 61 mm in Dausa, 60 mm in Sawai Madhopur.
Rainfall ranging from 58 mm to 30 mm was recorded in many parts.
Sharma said till 5.30 pm on Thursday, 53.4 mm of rain was recorded in Alwar, 26.2 mm in Kota, 9.1 mm in Pilani.
In the capital city of Jaipur, heavy rain was recorded in the evening, which continued for about half-an-hour, leading to waterlogging at many places.
According to the department, till 8.30 pm, 16 mm of rain was recorded in Jaipur, 4 mm in Churu and 28 mm in Kota.
Sharma added that most places in east Rajasthan are likely to receive rain and and lightening for the next three days. There is a possibility of heavy rain at some places and 'very heavy' rain at one or two places in the districts of Bharatpur, Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions, he said.
He said there is a possibility of rain with thunder lightening at some places in the districts of Bikaner and Jodhpur division of western Rajasthan.
