MSRTC agitation: FIR against 107 for protest outside Pawar's residence

-
ALSO READ
Strike continues but MSRTC says more than half depots are functional
MSRTC stir: 22 staffers dismissed, 63 issued show cause notices on Friday
Probe will be conducted into protest outside Pawar's house: Walse-Patil
MSRTC stir enters 27th day: Govt offers interim salary hike
MSRTC issues notices to 2,296 daily wage workers as strike continues
-
The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against 107 persons for rioting and conspiracy, following the protest outside NCP president Sharad Pawar's residence Silver Oak in south Mumbai on Friday, an official said.
Over a hundred striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged an angry protest, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them.
The FIR has been registered against 107 persons at Gamdevi police station of South Mumbai, among 23 of the accused are women, the official said.
The accused persons include leaders of state transport employees, workers and others, he said.
The police suspect a larger conspiracy behind the protest and are investigating the role of persons involved in the agitation, the official said.
Meanwhile, state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray reached Pawar's residence Silver Oak, within 10 minutes of learning about the incident, an NCP officebearer said.
"He was with Pawar for nearly an hour, after which the senior leader left for his prescheduled engagements," the officebearer said.
There was no confirmation from the Shiv Sena and NCP on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's phone call to Pawar.
Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat condemned the incident.
"I strongly condemn the incident. MSRTC employees have been protesting for five months. I only wish their genuine demands are addressed," the BJP leader said.
Congress leader Thorat demanded strict action against persons who instigated the MSRTC employees to stage the angry protest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU