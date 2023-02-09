JUST IN
India rated among top 5 accreditation systems in world: GQII Index
Business Standard

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Technical bids for 21-km tunnel opened

The technical bids for the construction of 21-kilometre tunnel, 7 km of which will be under the sea, as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor, opened on Thursday

Topics
Mumbai | Ahmedabad

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Bullet train
Representative Image

The technical bids for the construction of a 21-kilometre tunnel, 7 kilometres of which will be under the sea, as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor, popularly called the 'bullet train project, was opened on Thursday, an official said.

Two bids have been received from Afcons Infrastructure Limited and Larsen & Toubro Limited for the C-2 package between Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai and Shilphata in Thane district, a National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited spokesperson said.

After technical evaluation, financial bids will be opened, the spokesperson added.

As per NHSRCL, which is helming the ambitious project, the tunnel will be a single-tube twin-track structure having a diameter of 13.1 metres at depths ranging from 25-40 metres below the ground.

Of its 20.37 kilometre length, three tunnel boring machines (TBMs) will build 15.42 kilometres of the structure, while the remaining 4.96 kilometre stretch will see the work being done as per the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).

"The tunnel will cross Thane creek and the survey work under the creek was done using underwater static refraction technique and was successfully completed. The NHSRCL has showcased facade designs of Bandra Kurla Complex, Virar, Boisar, and Thane stations in Maharashtra," an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 21:38 IST

