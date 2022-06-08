Mumbai logs 1,765 new Covid cases, highest since Jan 26; active count at 7k

on Wednesday recorded 1,765 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single day count since January 26, but did not report any fatality linked to the infection during the day, the city civic body said.

There were 523 more cases on Wednesday as compared to the previous day, when the city had logged 1,242 infections. With this, the metropolis recorded a 42 per cent rise in the number of cases.

On January 26, had seen 1,858 cases and 13 fatalities.

With a sharp rise in the daily COVID-19 cases, the active caseload in the city climbed to 7,000, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its bulletin.

Mumbai's overall tally of COVID 19 cases increased to 10,73,541 with 1765 new cases, but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,569 as no death occurred in the last 24 hours, it said.

The city's COVID-19 positivity rate is 0.091 per cent.

A total of 19,185 tests were carried out in the metropolis during the day, taking its overall test count to 1,72,27,178.

Of the 1,765 new patients, 1,682 are asymptomatic. The remaining 83 symptomatic patients have been admitted to hospitals and 11 of them are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

Out of the 24,598 hospital beds, only 293 are occupied.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 98 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that after the discharge of 739 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, the recovery figure climbed to 10,46,972.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in is 0.079 per cent for the period between June 1 and 7.

