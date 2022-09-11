Mumbai records 187 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 375 recoveries in a day

-
-
Mumbai on Sunday recorded 187 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,47,978 and the toll to 19,718, a civic official said.
The recovery count increased by 375 to touch 11,26,549, leaving the city with 1,711 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
Of the new cases, only 13 are symptomatic, taking the total number of such patients to 216, he added.
BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.1 per cent and the growth rate of cases between September 4 and September 10 stood at 0.024 per cent.
The overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in the city was 1,81,75,335, including 4,801 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.
The caseload doubling time was 2,962 days, it added.
First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 20:22 IST