Mumbai reports 288 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, 412 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap says party to go solo in BMC elections
Covid: Drug cocktail used to treat Donald Trump gets BMC thumbs up
Maharashtra floods: 34 NDRF teams engaged in rescue ops; BMC sends teams
Mumbai's Covid-19 case count drops below 10,000 after 2 days: BMC
Covid-19: BMC appoints 6 coordinators for seamless oxygen supply in Mumbai
-
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 288 new cases of COVID-19, slightly up from a day ago, taking the total to 7,35,659, while three more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.
On Monday, the city had reported 259 COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities. Also, 412 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases to 7,12,729, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. With this, there are now 4,616 active cases in the metropolis, said the BMC. The city also reported three more deaths due to the novel coronavirus, taking the fatality count to 15,911, the civic body said. As many as 29,033 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, pushing their cumulative count to 82,41,334, it said. There are two containment zones in the city, where 48 buildings are currently sealed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, the statement said. This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths in a day at 90 were registered on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU