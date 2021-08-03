Mumbai reports 288 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, 412 recoveries

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 288 new cases of COVID-19, slightly up from a day ago, taking the total to 7,35,659, while three more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

On Monday, the city had reported 259 COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities. Also, 412 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases to 7,12,729, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. With this, there are now 4,616 active cases in the metropolis, said the The city also reported three more deaths due to the novel coronavirus, taking the fatality count to 15,911, the civic body said. As many as 29,033 tests were conducted during the day, pushing their cumulative count to 82,41,334, it said. There are two containment zones in the city, where 48 buildings are currently sealed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, the statement said. This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths in a day at 90 were registered on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

