JUST IN
India hands over 21,000 tonnes of urea to economic crisis-hit Sri Lanka
Delhi schools, students in a jam as state-owned bus fleet is withdrawn
CAIT upbeat about consumer spending in upcoming Diwali festive season
Farmers stage protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against unemployment
Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh weather update, Aug 22: Heavy rainfall alert
Luxury housing sales double in H1 2022, Mumbai region takes top spot
Radhakishan Damani to be the main trustee of Jhunjhunwala's investments
Vizhinjam port surrounded by boats from sea, protestors break open gates
Heavy traffic at Delhi borders amid curbs due to 'mahapanchayat' by farmers
SC bench to hear plea related to Delhi-Centre row over control of services
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Committee on MSP sets up four sub-groups to discuss key issues
Business Standard

Mumbai sees 592 new Covid cases, 27% fall from Sunday; 5,769 active cases

The recovery count rose by 584 and touched 11,13,499, leaving the financial capital with a active caseload of 5,769, the civic official informed.

Topics
Mumbai | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Mumbai on Monday reported 592 COVID-19 cases, which is 27.6 per cent lower than the addition to the tally a day earlier, and two deaths, a civic official said.

It took the tally in the metropolis to 11,38,941 and the toll to 19,673, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

On Sunday, the city witnessed 818 cases, which is 226 more than the figures for the day, and one death, he pointed out.

It is also the third consecutive day when the number of cases detected was less than 1,000, he said.

Of the new cases, only 21 patients were symptomatic, the official said.

The recovery count rose by 584 and touched 11,13,499, leaving the financial capital with a active caseload of 5,769, the civic official informed.

BMC data showed that 1,80,16,941 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 6,244 in the last 24 hours, which was lower than the 8,347 samples examined in the previous 24-hour period.

The city's recovery rate is 97.8 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between August 15 and 21 was 0.071 per cent, it revealed.

The caseload doubling time in Mumbai now stands at 966 days, as per civic data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Mumbai

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 18:55 IST

`