Nagpur in lockdown, first since restrictions were lifted in June 2020

-
ALSO READ
All UK adults to get Covid-19 vaccine jab by July 31: Boris Johnson
Joe Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults Covid vaccine-eligible
China approves clinical trials of 16 homemade coronavirus vaccines
Australian PM Scott Morrison receives his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
India's coronavirus vaccine leadership high on Quad summit agenda
-
Roads across Nagpur wore a deserted look as the city entered a week-long lockdown on Monday.
People in the city, during their morning walks, were seen following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Kishore, who was on his morning walk, told ANI, "Morning walk is important to maintain a healthy immune system to tackle corona. People respect the government guidelines regarding lockdown"
"There is no crowding and social distancing is properly maintained during the walks. People are wearing masks," he further said.
"Unless people sanitise themselves regularly and follow social distancing, we cannot be sure that lockdown will contain the coronavirus," he added.
Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Thursday decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21.
Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.
"Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue," said Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut.
The state health department on Sunday evening informed Maharashtra reported 16,620 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The state had a total of 1,26,231 active cases. The total death toll in the state stood at 52,861.
In the last 24 hours, Mumbai reported 1962 new COVID-19 cases.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Thursday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU