Nashik coronavirus update: Tally rises by 273, toll by two; 216 recover

-
ALSO READ
Delhi coronavirus update: Capital reports 2,737 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths
Mizoram coronavirus update: 50 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 3,710
Mizoram coronavirus update: 46 new Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 1,759
Assam coronavirus update: 102 new Covid-19 cases reported, tally at 215,250
Mizoram coronavirus update: State reports 8 new Covid-19 cases; tally 2,220
-
The count of COVID-19 cases in
Nashik district of Maharashtra increased by 273 on Saturday to reach 1,12,293, while the day also saw two deaths and 216 people getting discharged, an official said.
The toll in the district is 2,010 and the recovery count is 1,08,582, he added.
With 2,314 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,56,428, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU