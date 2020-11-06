Nashik's Covid-19 count crosses 95,000, sees seven additional deaths

The COVID-19 count in Nashik



increased by 249 on Friday to reach 95,110, while 473 people were discharged and seven succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

The district now has 90,479 people who have recovered and 1,696 fatalities, he added.

"Of the seven deaths, three were from municipal limits, three from other parts of the district and one from Malegaon. city leads the infection tally with 62,914 cases," the official said.

