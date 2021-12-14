Neither PM Modi nor finance minister know economics: Subramanian Swamy

-
ALSO READ
Stan Swamy's death: Oppn leaders write to Prez for his intervention
Funeral service for activist Stan Swamy held at Mumbai church
SC declines Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust's plea to exempt it from audit
Political party leaders in Kerala condole death of activist Stan Swamy
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy praises Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
-
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy here on Monday criticised his party's government at the Centre, saying neither the PM nor the finance minister know economics.
He also held the Union finance minister responsible for the price rise it the country, saying she does not consult anyone.
"The government does not understand economics, neither the PM knows nor the finance minister," he told reporters, adding that they do consult anyone over it.
They do not know what to do even when the growth rate has declined, the MP said.
On some Hindutva groups' claim that places of Hindu worship once stood at spots where now mosques are located, the MP said the Centre is yet to respond to the suit filed by him for the repealing of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.
The Act prohibits the filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.
Some Hindutva groups have demanded to reclaim religious places at Mathura and Kashi.
The BJP leader also said he is not satisfied with the way the government dealt with China over border issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU