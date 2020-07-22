New design of Ram Temple in Ayodha: 161-feet tall, two 'mandaps' added

Ayodhya's to be 161-feet tall

1 / 5 Brick carvings at Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala in Ayodhya

The height of Ayodhya's grand would be 161-feet, an increase by 20-feet from the previous design which was prepared in 1988, according to Nikhil Sompura, architect and the son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple.



"The earlier design was made in 1988, now over 30 years have passed and so the footfall will increase with time. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the temple so we thought its size should be increased. In view of this, the height of the temple has been increased from 141-feet to 161-feet," Nikhil Sompura told ANI here.He said that two mandaps' have been added to the design.

All pillars and the stones that were carved based on the earlier design will still be used, they will not be wasted

2 / 5 Stones put at the Ram Janam Bhumi Nyas Karyashala for the construction of Lord Ram temple, in Ayodhya

Only two 'mandaps' have been added to the design.



The Trust had invited Prime Minister Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple either on August 3 or 5

3 / 5 A statue of Ram towers over city

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has proposed two dates in August for laying the foundation stone of a in

The shrine will be ready for devotees after 3.5 years

4 / 5 A supervisor stands near the site of the Ram temple construction work, in Ayodhya

The team of L & T, along with machinery and materials, have reached the spot and the work on foundation will start right away. It will take 3 to 3.5 years for the completion of the work.



Once the 'bhoomi-pujan' is done in the presence of the Prime Minister, the construction work will start