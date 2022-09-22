NIA raids: PFI calls for hartal in Kerala on Friday; stages protests

-
ALSO READ
Tikait warns of 'agriculture hartal' in India to press for MSP guarantee
VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests, demand ban on PFI, Tablighi Jamaat
NIA raids: PFI office in Hyderabad sealed, searches on in Telangana
PFI workers stage protest against 8 NIA raids in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka
CBI raids Manish Sisodia's house; 'We welcome them', says CM Kejriwal
-
Activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday staged protests across Kerala against the raids carried out in their organisation's offices, houses of leaders and other premises by multi-agencies led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.
The outfit also called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the southern state on Friday to mark their strong protest against the central agencies' act.
A PFI statement here said its state committee observed that the arrest of the leaders was part of "state-sponsored terrorism".
"A hartal will be observed in the state on September 23 against the RSS-controlled fascist government's attempt to silence dissenting voices using the central agencies," A Abdul Sathar, state general secretary, PFI, said.
The hartal would be held from 6 AM to 6 PM, he said in the statement.
As news of the early morning searches broke out, PFI workers took out marches to the places where the raids were carried out and raised slogans against the Centre and its investigating agencies.
However, central forces were already deployed in all such places as part of strengthening the security.
A PFI source here said protests marches were carried out in almost all districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur.
"The searches were mainly carried out in the offices of the state and district committees and the houses of its office-bearers. Though initially we thought the searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate, it has become clear later that it was by the NIA," the source told PTI.
As many as 14 office-bearers of the PFI, including national, state and district leaders, were taken into custody from the state by the central agencies, the source said.
PFI state president C P Mohammed Basheer, national chairman O M A Salam, national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram and others were among those in custody, the source added.
Local media reported that all the leaders and workers, who were taken into custody from various parts of the state, would be brought to the NIA office in Kochi.
The house of a Thrissur-based leader of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was also raided, the outfit's state president Ashraf Maulavi said.
Addressing a press conference here, he said those who believe and act in accordance with the Constitution of the country should expect any such fascist move against them in the RSS-ruled India.
"Through such deeds, the Centre is actually indulging in anti-constitutional activities. The public society should raise its voice against such practices to protect the country," he said.
He said the central investigating agencies were trying to create a smoke screen against the outfits which have been functioning in a democratic manner and legal steps would be taken against such acts after consulting with the national leadership.
The leader also claimed that those documents, reportedly seized during the raids, were only public relations stuff used by the outfits for its campaign.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 16:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU