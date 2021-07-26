No Covid death in Rajasthan; 20 fresh cases push tally to 953,542

-
-
No Covid death was recorded in Rajasthan on Monday and the toll stands at 8,952, according to an official report.
The state reported 20 new cases of the coronavirus, which took the tally to 9,53,542, it said.
Of the fresh cases, seven were reported from Jaipur and three from Udaipur besides other cities, the report stated.
A total of 9,44,277 people have recovered from infection so far and the number of active cases at present is 313.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
