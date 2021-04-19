No need of imposing a lockdown in Himachal Pradesh: CM Jai Ram Thakur

There is no need of imposing a lockdown in as the state government is doing its best to deal with the COVID-19 situation, Chief Minister said on Monday.

He said the government was working on a mechanism under which the dreaded virus would be contained, and the economy of the state strengthened.

People's cooperation is the need of the hour to combat coronavirus, he said, noting that people's cooperation was seen missing this time and they should come forward to tackle this situation by observing all COVID related norms.

He said vaccination along with wearing face masks, social distancing and washing hands repeatedly are the main weapons to deal with the virus.

Replying to a question, he said the BJP was united and would win the Mandi Lok Sabha and Fatehpur Assembly bypoll with ease as the people were happy with the performance of the BJP-led governments both at the Centre and in the state.

On the issue of helping families who have lost family members to COVID-19, he said since their number was high, a final decision to this effect would be taken after thorough discussions.

Thakur said the government was keeping a watch on the drought situation and would be ensured that there is no water crisis in any part of the state and adequate supply of water would be made available to the people.

Replying to a question about his visit to Samirpur to meet former chief minister P K Dhumal, he said it was a courtesy call.

Dhumal is a senior leader and his suggestions are vital for running the government, he added.

To a question, he said media personnel would also be vaccinated on a priority basis.

The COVID-19 death toll in rose to 1,177 on Sunday with 10 more fatalities, while 788 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 76,375.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)