Now, challans also for private buses not following lane discipline in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Delhi to have dedicated lanes for buses, goods carriers from April 1
Delhi govt to deploy cranes with 'real time' updates to ease bus congestion
Punjab CM Channi assures auto drivers of waiving pending challans
600 challans issued for traffic violations on New Year's eve: Delhi Police
Delhi to become first state to have 1,500 electric buses: Gahlot
-
Under the Delhi government's bus lane enforcement drive, the Transport Department will also challan private bus operators and drivers for not adhering to bus lane discipline from the next week, according to an official order.
The Transport Department of the Delhi government strictly started enforcing lane discipline for buses and goods carriers from April 1, with fines up to Rs 10,000 and six months of imprisonment for errant drivers.
"...it is hereby ordered that in addition to public buses (DTC & Cluster), all private buses having stage carriage /contract carriage permits, All India Tourist Permit and interstate permits shall strictly follow the bus lane discipline according to the instructions issued," read the order issued by the Transport Department on May 6.
The order shall come into force from May 9, it said.
"The Enforcement Wing of Transport Department, and Delhi Traffic Police shall also challan the private bus operators/drivers and other persons who violates the bus lane discipline, under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act 1988 and the Rules and Regulation made there...Further, the effective date of roll out for other phases of implementation of bus lane discipline shall be intimated in due course," it said.
Along with the traffic police, the Transport Department has earmarked dedicated lanes to be used only by buses and goods carriers from 8 AM to 10 PM.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU