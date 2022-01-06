Odisha records 1,216 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in 5 months

-
Odisha recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in nearly five months as 1,216 more people tested positive for the disease on Wednesday, the health department said.
The toll mounted to 8,466 as two patients succumbed to the virus in Khurda.
An audit has confirmed that the two deaths occurred due to COVID-19, the department said.
Fifty-three other coronavirus patients in the state have died due to comorbidities, according to data.
As many as 187 children were among those newly infected, the department's bulletin stated.
The infection tally rose to 10.58 lakh, including 10.45 lakh recoveries -- 121 of them in the last 24 hours.
Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 456, followed Sundargarh at by 166, Sambalpur at 99 and Cuttack at 80, it said.
Odisha currently has 3,981 active cases, including 1,551 in Khurda.
On August 8, the coastal state had logged 1,243 infections.
Altogether 68,878 samples were tested on Tuesday.
