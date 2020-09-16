Pakistan resorts to intense shelling along LoC in Rajouri sector

-
Pakistan used small arms firing and intense mortar shelling on Tuesday to violate ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Rajouri district.
Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and resorting to intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.
"Indian army retaliated befittingly. Some injuries have been reported," the spokesman said.
Pakistan has so far this year violated ceasefire along the LoC 3,186 times, killing 24 civilians besides injuring 100 others.
