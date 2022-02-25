Pandemic continues to weaken as Mumbai records 128 Covid cases, no death

-
Mumbai on Friday reported 128 COVID-19 cases, the sixth day in a row when the addition to the tally was less than 200, and no fresh fatality, a feat that occurred for the sixth time this month, a civic official said.
The tally in the metropolis is 10,56,207 and the toll stood unchanged at 16,691, while the discharge of 200 people took the recovery count to 10,35,626, which is 98 per cent of the caseload, he said.
He said 88 per cent, or 113 of 128 new cases detected, were asymptomatic, with just 15 patients needing hospitalisation and two requiring oxygen support in the last 24 hours.
Only 721 of the 36,102 beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are occupied now, the official said, adding that the active caseload of the city stood at 1,014.
With 21,508 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, around 1,000 less than the previous day, the overall number of tests now stands at 1,61,33,452, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.
It also revealed the positivity rate was 0.59 per cent, the caseload doubling time was 4,238 and the overall growth rate of cases between February 18 and 24 stood at 0.02 per cent.
The metropolis does not have any sealed building or containment zone, the civic official added.
Mumbai had reported a record 20,971 cases on January 7 this year amid the third wave f the pandemic.
