JUST IN
Israeli-Palestinian tensions test US diplomacy as Antony Blinken visits
Govt asks utilities to not retire coal-fired power plants till 2030
Singapore's Temasek remains invested in Adani Ports: Media report
13 trains run late owing to rain, low visibility in Delhi: Railways
Imran Khan's party to contest bypolls in all 33 vacant parliamentary seats
All-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Budget Session to be held today
UNGA president meets Amitabh Kant, says G20 a platform to exchange ideas
LIVE: Govt to hold all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session today
Top headlines: All eyes on growth in Budget, road project push, and more
Court intervention or discussion: Visva-Bharati gives Amartya Sen 2 options
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath launches Aarohini training programme for girls
icon-arrow-left
4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Kutch in Gujarat, no casualty reported
Business Standard

People need total decolonization of mind, says TN Governor R N Ravi

It is very pitiful and sad to see people who are in responsible positions still quoting that without the British government, there would not have been development in our country

Topics
Tamil Nadu | DMK | Tamil Nadu government

ANI  General News 

Tamil Nadu governor, R N Ravi
Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi slammed the people on responsible positions quoting 'British government' for India's development, and said that the people of the country should take pride in their own heritage and should mentally free themselves from the influence of 'Colonial Rule'.

He also said that people need "total decolonization of the mind".

"It is very pitiful and sad to see people who are in responsible positions still quoting that without the British government, there would not have been development in our country," Governor R N Ravi said.

"We must take pride in our heritage, our culture, and spirituality," he said.

Governor RN Ravi was speaking at the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Chinmaya Vidyalaya as a Chief Guest on Sunday, and said that it is the duty of the people of the country to free themselves from colonial rule and they need to "total decolonization of the mind".

"We need total decolonization of the mind. Mahatma Gandhi once said the British left us physically, but they are still in our minds. We have to work hard to remove them from our minds. It is even very valid today and no wonder we find people in responsible positions, holding high positions talking from a public platform that British rule was a blessing and disguise. They say that without British rule, there would not have been any development in the country or Tamil Nadu," he said, while adding that one doesn't know whether to pity such a person or to feel sad about it.

"How can anyone, who claims to be educated say that British rule was a blessing? That these only show Britishers are still on our mind," he added.

Governor also took a dig at former President of America Abram Lincoln's "democratic" tenure and said, "Even today When learned people talked about democracy they quoted Abraham Lincoln. I am surprised. In his time, women were not empowered, and blacks were not considered human beings."

"We forget our own heritage of participatory decision-making for several 1000 years. We must take pride in our heritage. Living heritage is our culture and spirituality," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 09:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU