PM Modi condoles demise of Nagaland minister C M Chang due to Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Nagaland coronavirus update: 111 new cases take state tally to 6,429
Nagaland coronavirus update: State records highest one-day recovery
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Are we under-reporting the death toll?
Coronavirus daily update: 19 new cases in Nagaland, state tally reaches 434
A pandemic report card
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his sadness at the death of Nagaland government minister C M Chang and said he worked hard for the state's progress.
The Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting him, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri CM Chang, Minister in the Nagaland Government. He was experienced in areas of administration and policy, first as a bureaucrat and later as a political leader. He worked hard for Nagaland's progress. Condolences to his family and friends."
Chang died of COVID-19 on Monday, state health officials said.
He was 77 and is survived by his wife, four sons, five daughters and grandchildren.
Chang was being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Kohima.
He is the first MLA in the state to succumb to the disease.
Nagaland has so far reported 7,240 COVID-19 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU